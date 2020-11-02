“Moms Demand Action” Group Promotes Voting; Supports Candidates Who Will Fight Gun Violence

DULUTH, Minn. — The organization “Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America,” which promotes gun violence prevention and gun safety, is getting the word out about voting in the Northland and beyond.

The organization was formed nationally after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. The group defines itself as nonpartisan and supports political candidates on either side of the aisle who are for gun safety and gun violence prevention.

According to the CDC, almost 40,000 Americans died from a gun-related injury in 2018, which breaks down to about 109 Americans dying every day that year.

The “Moms” push for legislation such as background checks when guns are bought through private sellers, and the red flag law, which allows police and family members to ask a judge for an order to temporarily remove firearms from someone who is showing signs of being a danger to themselves or others.

In 2017, 78% of gun-related deaths in Minnesota were suicides.

This election cycle, the group made up of “mothers and others” has been encouraging people to get out and vote by texting, calling, and spreading fliers around communities.

Some moms are even texting their children’s old babysitters to make sure they’re participating.

“We’ve had a lot of babysitters over the years,” Sarah Mikesell, a Duluth mom and volunteer with Moms Demand Action, said. “That young demographic, which is maybe a little less motivated to get to the polls, they need to hear from people that they have that bond with and hear how important it is for their voice to be heard.”

Even though the pandemic and the economy have taken center stage in this election, Mikesell explained that gun violence can be tied to those issues.

“A pandemic kind of moves some of that, those shootings into more closed doors, especially in our part of the state where there’s not as much of what people call urban violence,” Mikesell said. “We’re seeing gun sales go up, we’re seeing domestic violence go up because people are at home.”

Candidates that support gun violence prevention and gun safety measures can be found on gunsensevoter.org.