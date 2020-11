Prep Volleyball: Greenway, Grand Rapids, Duluth Denfeld Pick Up Road Wins

The Raiders, Thunderhawks and Hunters all went on the road and picked up victories on Monday night.

CHISHOLM, Minn. – In a battle between two undefeated teams, the Greenway volleyball team got the best of Chisholm 3-0 Monday night.

In other prep volleyball action, Grand Rapids knocked off Virginia 3-1 and Duluth Denfeld got the road win over rivals Duluth East 3-2.