Presidential Candidate Supporters Demonstrating on Eve of Election

Around 50 people were out on the eve of the election at the intersection of Central Entrance and Mesaba Avenue on Monday.

DULUTH, Minn. – For weeks, both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden supporters in Duluth have been out in small gatherings showing support for their candidates and encouraging people to vote.

As the country waits for the declaration of the winner in the highly contested 2020 Presidential election, supporters for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden spoke about why they came out to spread the word and celebrate their right to assemble.

“I think people are very aware that this is the most consequential election of most people’s lifetimes there’s a lot at stake not just for the next 4 years but for the next 40 years. It’s basically a question of what kind of government od you want do you want a civilized society or do you want to reward the behavior we’ve seen for the last four years,” says Jason Admundson, who was there supporting Biden.

supporters on both sides encouraged people to go out and vote and have their voices count.

“That’s what makes America great we live together in a community where we fight for what we believe in and we can respectfully disagree but we here believe in our president and we’re going to cheer him on and hope that the rest of America does the same as well,” says Becky Hall, a Trump supporter.

Minnesotans can find their polling place here.

Wisconsinites can find their polling place here.

Michiganders can find their polling place here.