Temporary Heating Fix at St. Regis Apts. Doesn’t Mean Tenants Can Return Yet

Management says they got the furnace running for now while continuing help tenants find somewhere new to live.

DULUTH, Minn.- Representatives for the St. Regis Apartments in Downtown Duluth tells us they’ve temporarily fixed the heating system there after nearly a dozen families were forced to leave when it broke down in October.

Owner Eric Ringsred, also prior owner of the former Kozy Building, submitted plans to replace everything with a new system, but recently found out the City’s energy program is unable to make a loan for the building upgrades.

Ringsred’s son and attorney said while they have managed to fix the furnace, it is just temporary. They are still working to help tenants find somewhere new to live.

“We’re still trying to help tenants find other places this, get a permanent solution we’re still not quite sure how far in the future that’s gonna take and we’re just, we’re just more interested in getting these tenants somewhere warm and safe in the, for the immediate future,” Miles Ringsred said.

Attorney Ringsred stressed that this is a temporary solution and he’s working with the city to find a more permanent fix for the building and tenants.