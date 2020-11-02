Thanksgiving Burrito Returns To Burrito Union

DULUTH, Minn. – The wait is finally over.

The Thanksgiving burrito returns for the holidays at Burrito Union.

The legendary burrito is packed with all your Thanksgiving favorites including roasted turkey, corn, stuffing, and mashed potatoes.

It also comes with a side of gravy and cranberry salsa.

The manager says every year the burrito is a hit.

“It’s always an exciting time of the year. a lot of folks blowing us up on the phones. A lot of folks who have been coming for years want to try it,” said Daniel Fuhs, the manager for Burrito Union.

Last year, the restaurant sold about 7,000 Thanksgiving burritos.