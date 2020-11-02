Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, November 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 153,620 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 9 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,484 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,905,229 tests have been completed to date.

There are 132,125 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 10,437 patients have required hospitalization and 2,729 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 605 – 2 deaths

Cook: 25

Itasca: 878– 17 deaths

Koochiching: 185 – 5 deaths

Lake: 145

St. Louis: 3,538 – 75 deaths

Ashland: 301 – 3 deaths

Bayfield: 280 – 2 deaths

Douglas: 843 – 2 deaths

Iron: 216 – 4 deaths

Sawyer: 419 – 4 deaths

Gogebic: 329 – 3 deaths

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 228,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 2,047 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

