Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, November 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 153,620 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 9 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,484 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,905,229 tests have been completed to date.
There are 132,125 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 10,437 patients have required hospitalization and 2,729 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 605 – 2 deaths
Cook: 25
Itasca: 878– 17 deaths
Koochiching: 185 – 5 deaths
Lake: 145
St. Louis: 3,538 – 75 deaths
Ashland: 301 – 3 deaths
Bayfield: 280 – 2 deaths
Douglas: 843 – 2 deaths
Iron: 216 – 4 deaths
Sawyer: 419 – 4 deaths
Gogebic: 329 – 3 deaths
As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 228,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 2,047 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
