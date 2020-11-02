Virtual 5k Trail Rivet Run Raising Funds for Superior Ski Trail Maintenance

The Virtual 5k Trail Rivet Run Will End on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The 2020 Virtual 5k Rivet Run/Walk is happening now through Sunday, Nov. 8.

The fundraising event is taking place virtually this year to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Rivet Run/Walk series raises money for the ski trails at Pattison State Park in Superior, Wis.

Participants have until Nov. 8 to finish the virtual race, and submit your time to organizer Eve Graves.

The top man and woman in each age group receive a rivet award along with overall male and female winner awards.

Divisions: 0-12, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+

Registration is capped at 100 participants. Proceeds benefit Pattison State Park.

The cost to register is $15.

Click here to learn more information about the Rivet Run.