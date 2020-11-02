Voters Line Up Outside Duluth City Hall To Cast Ballot

DULUTH, Minn. – There are less than 24 hours left until election day.

Nearly 50% of registered voters in the City of Duluth have already returned their ballots.

This adds up to a little over 24,000 mail-in votes from Duluth residents, which city officials say is unprecedented compared to previous presidential elections.

On Monday, voters took advantage of the warmer weather and the opportunity to take part in their civic duty of voting.

Dozens stood outside of Duluth city hall ready to cast their ballots for this year’s presidential election, which is breaking records for voter turnout in the northland and across the nation.

“There’s just a lot of enthusiasm around this election in general and folks taking advantage of the ability to vote early. I know there have been some concerns about mail-in balloting “We’ve definitely seen an increase of people coming to city hall to vote in person,” said Chelsea Helmer, the director of administrative services for the City of Duluth.

One man waiting in the line to cast a ballot believes voting is an important part of being a resident of this nation.

“You cannot vote and then complain about what’s wrong in the world. You didn’t care enough to stand in line or care enough to register. It shows that you care when you go out to vote,” said Matthew Hoyt.

If you are headed to the polls on election day, it is recommended to check your registration status and know your polling location.

Due to a recent court ruling, Minnesota voters are required to wear masks at polling locations to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

All mail-in ballots must be returned by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can drop them off at Duluth City Hall or you can also vote in-person on election day, instead.