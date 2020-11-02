Wisconsin Braces for Election Day, Trump Plans Final Stop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is bracing for an Election Day unlike any other, with record numbers of votes recorded before polls opened on Tuesday and President Donald Trump planning one last campaign stop as he tries to duplicate his 2016 victory.

Voters said Monday they were nervous not only about Election Day but about what happens next.

Polls have consistently shown Democrat Joe Biden ahead in the state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

Nearly 1.9 million Wisconsin voters cast their ballots, either by mail or in person, as of Monday morning, fueled by concerns about the coronavirus.

That is nearly 42% of the voting-age population and 51% of all registered voters.