WITC to Rebrand Including New Name and Mascot

The rebranding comes after an outside research group hired by the college found a lot of people no longer identify Northwest Wisconsin with the Indianhead region.

SHELL LAKE, Wis. – After months of research, the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College which has a campus in Superior is getting a new name and a new mascot.

The study also found 20 percent of people surveyed outside Northwest Wisconsin thought of WITC associated the initials with a radio station.

The college’s president says the confusion just isn’t necessary.

“I’m hopeful that it will be a good time to go through this process and hopefully as things start to get better because this is a temporary situation we’ll have something really positive to build on when we come out the other side of the situation we are in right now,” says John Will, the president of WITC.

Anyone in the community can submit ideas for the new name and mascot on WITC’s website through Friday here.

The changes will be announced next fall.