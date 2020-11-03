2020 Election Day Voting Guide

Polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

Not sure if you are registered?:

Where do I vote?:

Help! I didn’t register in advance:

You’re in luck! Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan allow same-day voter registration! You must bring proof of residence along with you to your polling place for same-day registration. This can be a driver’s license, permit, passport, school ID, military or tribal ID, or lease agreement.

Do I need to provide an acceptable photo ID to vote?:

For Wisconsin residents, a photo ID is required. Acceptable photo IDs for voting include a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card, Veterans Administration health ID card, military ID card, U.S. passport, tribal ID card, and some student ID cards. A full list is available at www.myvote.wi.gov.

For Minnesota residents, if your voter registration is current and active, you do not need to bring identification. This means you were successfully registered at least 21 days before Election Day and you have not moved or changed names since then.

For Michigan residents when you go to the polls to cast a ballot, you will be asked to produce photo identification. Acceptable photo IDs for voting include a Michigan driver’s license or state-issued ID card, a U.S. passport, a military ID with photo, a Tribal identification card with photo. A full list is available at michigan.gov.

Mask up!

Remember to bring your mask with you. Due to the pandemic masks are required this year at the polling place in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Check Your Absentee Ballot Status