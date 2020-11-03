AP: Joe Biden Projected to Win Minnesota

The Associated Press projects former Vice President Joe Biden has won the state of Minnesota.

As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Biden had about a 10 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump with about 63 percent of precincts reporting.

In 2016, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the state of Minnesota over Donald Trump by a narrow margin of 1.5 percent. After losing such a tight race, Trump has vowed to turn the state red in 2020. Minnesota last voted for a Republican in 1972 for Richard Nixon.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns have frequented Minnesota in the months leading up to the election. Since early voting began on Sept. 18, Trump has visited the state three times and Biden has visited twice. Both candidates made stops in the state on Friday with Biden in St. Paul and Trump in Rochester.