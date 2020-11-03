Ashley Grimm Wins St. Louis County Third District Commission Seat

DULUTH, Minn.-Western Duluth’s voters elected Ashley Grimm to be the next Saint Louis County Commissioner in District 3.

After winning a majority of the vote in a three-way primary in which candidate Eric Erkkila failed to advance, tonight Grimm won the seat over remaining candidate Joe Macor.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished as a community, and I’m honored to get to work for west-siders on the county board. There is so much critical work for the county to tackle, and I can’t wait to join our other commissioners in taking it on.”

Grimm manages emergency family services and employment programming at the Damiano Center.