Authorities Ask for Public’s Help Locating Missing Teen Possibly in Duluth Area

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities in Stearns County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Mackenzie Rose Langner left her Duluth foster care placement without her cell phone on October 31 around 2:00 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Authorities say the teen goes by “Kenzie” and is described as being 5’3″, 143 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white lettering, an olive-green crop-style hoodie, the black inner shell of a jacket, a red stocking hat, and brown Timberland boots.

Authorities believe she may still be in the Duluth area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240 or their local law enforcement agency via 911.