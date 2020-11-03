Cloquet Volleyball Streaking at Midway Point of Regular Season

The Lumberjacks will be back in action Thursday night at home against undefeated Greenway.

CLOQUET, Minn. – After dropping their first two games of the season, the Cloquet volleyball team are riding a six-match win streak, dropping just three sets in that time frame. The coaching staff credits a focus on what they can control, instead of putting too much time into scouting their opponents.

“We’re really working on eliminating our errors and doing our best to put pressure on the other team a little bit, too. Just keeping it clean from the serve line and looking to get that pass, set, hit and really trying to control that first pass. We’ve really kind of hit a nice stretch here and just kind of working on our side of the net to continue to play clean volleyball as best we can,” assistant coach Tyler Korby said.

Like all teams across the Northland, Cloquet’s matches have had a different look with seats on the bench spread apart, players wearing masks in the game and only limited spectators inside the gym.

“Definitely weird. We kind of had to bring our own energy and we’ve been doing a lot better with that. I think that’s part of our win streak, bringing our own energy instead of the fans,” senior setter Morgan Van Reese said.

“Well I think it’s helped us just because it’s brought us more together to cheer and talk more to each other on the court than trying to have the crowd keep us going. We’ve kind of just taken it upon ourselves to keep the team going,” said senior middle hitter Brenna McClarey.

