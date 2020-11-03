Deputy Auditor: 7,953 New Registered Voters in St. Louis County for Election 2020

Phil Chapman, St. Louis County Deputy Auditor, Says a Record Amount of Absentee Ballots Have Been Received in 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – According to Phil Champan, St. Louis County Deputy Auditor, nearly 8,000 more residents in St. Louis County registered to vote in 2020 than during the 2016 presidential election.

Chapman says polling places have been well equipped with personal protective equipment thanks to help from the Secretary of State’s Office in Minnesota.

Chapman tells FOX 21 Local News the county has never had to deal with so many absentee ballots in any other election, which is creating additional work for increased staff.

The county is required to count ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, as long as they are received by Nov. 10, however, due to a ruling that has yet to be made by the 8th District Court, it is still undetermined if these ballots will be counted toward the 2020 presidential election.

“When people are looking at the vote totals Tuesday, they’re not really going to be the exact totals until we hit November 10th. We’re still going to have that trickle in, absentee, if they fit that postal requirement then they’ll be tabulated,” said Chapman.

In 2016, St. Louis County handled roughly 16,000 absentee ballots.

In 2020, the number has skyrocketed to more than 54,000.

The county expects to have at least 95 percent of ballots counted by the end of election night.