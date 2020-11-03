Early Voting Shattered, Wisconsin Polls Open Amid Pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After shattering early voting records, Wisconsin voters have a final chance Tuesday to cast ballots in schools, libraries, churches, and community buildings.

The last opportunity to vote comes as coronavirus cases surge and political tensions are high in the battleground state.

Both sides are closely watching absentee and in-person voting for any irregularities that could make the difference.

In the wait for results, election officials urged patience. They say ballot counting could stretch into Wednesday and possibly beyond.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. If you are in line to vote in person by 8:00 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.

To check your election day absentee ballot return options click here. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.