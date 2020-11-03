Great Outdoors: Ice Fishing Season Drawing Closer

Though this week is expected to bring warm temperatures, the cold will eventually come back and anglers and business owners up at Fish Lake are ready for it.

“On a good ice fishing year, it’s like a little city out there out on Fish Lake,” says Scott Youngstrom, the owner at the Fredenberg Minno-Ette.

The Fredenberg Minno-Ette is a one-stop-shop for anglers who are about to hit either the water or the ice on Fish Lake.

“Get out on the lake and enjoy it. It’s a great thing to do come out run out there heat up your house and start fishing,” says Youngstrom.

Youngstrom has owned the Minno-Ette for 35 years says it’s fairly easy for people to get out there and fish.

“It’s fairly inexpensive now to get a tent get a heater get an auger drill some holes and be nice and warm at it,” says Youngstrom.

Over at Hi Banks Resort on Fish Lake owner of 18 years, Tim Wagner says his resort will start getting busy once deer season is over and that this year’s ice fishing might be a great safe option.

“You can easily social distance out on the lake there’s plenty of room to spread out and shovel a little place off where you can go ice skating build a snowman we have all kinds of stuff going on out there in the wintertime,” says Wagner.

Hi Banks Resort rents out cabins, plows, an ice road, and even rents out fish houses as well.

In the meantime, before the ice forms, they still offer families time to get out onto the water.

“It’s a great time good activity also for families to come out and enjoy the days we are in right now; a good way for a family to come out and spend a day on the lake and cook outside bring a grill with them and they can go in and get warm when it gets cold out,” says Wagner.

Wagner there says the key to getting good thick ice is cold nights, minimal snow, and minimal wind.