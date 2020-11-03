Mcconnell Wins Reelection, but Control of Senate at Stake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.

McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath. She’s a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.

McConnell played up his decades-long Senate career as an asset for Kentucky while McGrath portrayed the veteran politician as personifying everything that’s wrong with Washington.

Both candidates poured tens of millions of campaign dollars into a race that was influenced by the coronavirus pandemic and the federal response to the health crisis.