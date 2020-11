Republican Tom Tiffany Wins Reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Tom Tiffany has won reelection to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

He defeated Tricia Zunker, who he previously defeated in a special election.

Tiffany defeated Zunker 62 percent to 38 percent.

