Two Harbors Man Pleads Guilty in Midway Township Hit-and-Run

DULUTH, Minn. – A Two Harbors man charged in June with five felonies after a hit-and-run in Midway Township has pleaded guilty to all five counts.

Rodney Sandin Jr., 35, struck a Subaru from behind with his Ford F-150 pick-up truck while the Subaru was stopped on Midway Road waiting to turn onto Stark Road.

According to reports, Scandin told police he had left a golf course where he drank two beers and was reaching for his cell phone when his truck slammed into the back of the Subaru, pushing it into the oncoming lane where it was then hit by a second pick-up truck.

Scandin then fled the scene of the crash. He later turned himself in after seeing media reports with pictures of his truck.

All four passengers suffered injuries, some severe.

One of the passengers in the Subaru, 30-year-old Thomas Perich, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for a shattered pelvis and severe internal bleeding.

Scandin is scheduled for sentencing on December 17.