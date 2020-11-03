UMD Students Out Voting for First Time in General Election

At the University of Minnesota Duluth, there was a polling location set up where people could cast their votes.

DULUTH, Minn. – As millions of Americans of all ages cast their ballots on Tuesday, it was the first time for many college students voting in a presidential election.

Fox 21 spoke to a couple of freshmen on Tuesday who filled in the bubbles for the very first time.

“It’s just really cool that I get to have an impact on what goes on,” says Ashley Heidemann, a UMD freshman.

UMD’s campus is lucky to have a polling location making it as easy as possible for young students to cast their votes.

it’s just really important to fulfill that civic duty that you have and make sure your voice is heard out making these big decisions for our country and it affects everybody, it affects yourself, and all the other people,” says Heidemann.

On 18-year-old spoke about how she knows people younger than her that are jealous they couldn’t vote in this polarizing election and she says she realizes how important it is to weigh-in on the candidates she likes best.

“If only one person is super eager and super excited to vote then how much difference is that going to make so I think it’s important to get everyone excited and everyone empowered enough to go vote,” says Emily Maine, who is also a UMD freshman.

Other students who had already voted even came in groups to support their friends who voted on election day.

“We want to get as many people trying to get their voice out there as much as possible, everybody’s opinions need to be heard and every though voting seems like such a big thing it makes a big impact in the long run with getting as many people to vote as possible,” says Heidemann.

In an election year that’s seeing record numbers, many spoke about how great it is that students are getting out and getting their voices heard.