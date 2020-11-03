UMD Women’s Hockey Ranked 8th in First Preseason National Poll

The Bulldogs finished last season in the same spot with an 18-12-6 overall record.

DULUTH, Minn. – The USA TODAY/USA Hockey Magazine preaseason poll was released Tuesday afternoon and the UMD women’s hockey team are ranked 8th among all Division I NCAA programs.

The Bulldogs finished last season in the same spot with an 18-12-6 overall record. Head coach Maura Crowell will bring back four of the top five scorers from last season, including junior Gabbie Hughes.

According to a press release, UMD, along with the rest of the WCHA, will be announcing its fall schedule in the upcoming days.