Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, November 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 157,096 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 15 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,499 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,916,431 tests have been completed to date.
There are 134,227 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 10,647 patients have required hospitalization and 2,760 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 629 – 3 deaths
Cook: 27
Itasca: 896 – 17 deaths
Koochiching: 187 – 5 deaths
Lake: 151
St. Louis: 3,618 – 75 deaths
Ashland: 307 – 3 deaths
Bayfield: 302 – 2 deaths
Douglas: 865 – 2 deaths
Iron: 217 – 4 deaths
Sawyer: 422 – 4 deaths
Gogebic: 348 – 5 deaths
As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 232,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 2,050 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
