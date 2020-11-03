Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, November 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 157,096 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 15 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,499 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,916,431 tests have been completed to date.

There are 134,227 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 10,647 patients have required hospitalization and 2,760 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 629 – 3 deaths

Cook: 27

Itasca: 896 – 17 deaths

Koochiching: 187 – 5 deaths

Lake: 151

St. Louis: 3,618 – 75 deaths

Ashland: 307 – 3 deaths

Bayfield: 302 – 2 deaths

Douglas: 865 – 2 deaths

Iron: 217 – 4 deaths

Sawyer: 422 – 4 deaths

Gogebic: 348 – 5 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 232,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 2,050 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

