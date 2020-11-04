COVID-19 Numbers Rise in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Tonight we are learning that COVID cases are continuing to climb in Douglas County.

So far, more than 900 residents have tested positive for coronavirus in the county since March but last week alone, 100 cases popped up and they expect a similar number of cases this week.

“If you’re going to walk outside on a sidewalk every day with your friend like you do, it’s great, get outside the weather is beautiful that’s wonderful,” said Kathy Ronchi, the health officer for Douglas County. “But maintaining that six-foot distance. The mask is a tool. It definitely prevents somebody who’s contagious from spreading the disease as much as they would otherwise.”

Ronchi added they are also seeing an uptick in COVID cases among children as there have been 17 new cases this week in that age group.