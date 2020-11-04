Duluth East Football Building Momentum as Regular Season Winds Down

DULUTH, Minn. – One thing politicians can learn from sports teams is that it’s not about how start, it’s about how you finish. A great example of that philosophy is the Duluth East football team.

The Greyhounds have dealt with a lot of adversity this season, from losing their opener up in Grand Rapids to falling down big at halftime to Hermantown two weeks ago. But now, East is riding a three-game win streak with a lot of momentum going into the final few weeks of the regular season.

“First week, yeah that was a hard loss. But I think we really came together as a team and figured out how to conquer these games and just work as a team better. All it is for us is really momentum. Once we get going, no one can really stop us once we do that,” said senior Simon Randorf.

“Started the year with some inexperience, some young guys on that offense. We have some sophomores playing in there. It just took them a little time to kind of get their feet underneath them and understand some of the nuisances of our offense and now, things seem to be rolling pretty well,” head coach Joe Hietala said.

The Greyhounds will look for their fourth straight win as they host North Branch on Friday. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. at Ordean Stadium.