Ely Elects Mayor Who Dropped Out of Race Months Ago

One of the biggest surprises of election night happened in Ely where challenger Eric Urbas won the Mayoral race against incumbent Chuck Novak.

ELY, Minn. – One of the biggest surprises of election night happened in Ely where challenger Eric Urbas won the Mayoral race against incumbent Chuck Novak.

What makes this interesting is that the winner of this race had actually dropped out of it in August, but his name was still on the ballot.

Urbas says he dropped out of the race over the summer due to his Chron’s Disease flaring up, most likely due to the stress of potentially taking over mayoral duties.

The vote total came out at 923-799 in favor of Urbas over Novack.

Urbas says he is humbled that so many people still considered him the best man for the job, but wants to make sure he’s able to fulfill his duty the right way.

“I cracked a smile a bunch of different times hearing from people but I have to make the decision for myself and that’s a hard decision to make because you always want to please everybody but at the same time if you can’t do the job later or two months down the road well then I’m just going to fail other people and I don’t want to do that either,” says Urbas.

He also says he will make his decision sooner rather than later so the city and those involved can figure out what’s going to happen

Fox 21 also reached out to Chuck Novak if he would like to speak about the results, he declined but may send out a statement next week.