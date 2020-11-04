Grand Rapids’ Taryn Hamling Commits to NDSU Women’s Basketball Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids guard Taryn Hamling has committed to joining the North Dakota State women’s basketball team.

The sophomore averaged just over 13 points per game last season and has been playing on the varsity level since seventh grade. Her sister Heaven transferred to NDSU last season after playing 32 games at Stephen F. Austin State.