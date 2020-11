Hayward Football Opts Out of WIAA Playoffs

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Hayward football team is opting out of the WIAA playoffs.

This comes after their game this Friday against Merrill was cancelled. That was supposed to be the Hurricanes final game of the season. Hayward wraps up their season with a 1-4 overall record with their lone victory coming against Lakeland in Week 4.