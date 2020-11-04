Lake Superior Zoo Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo announced on Tuesday that it will be temporarily closed due to a staff member that has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will be temporarily closing the Zoo to the public while our buildings are fully sanitized and deep-cleaned. We have conducted a contact-tracing investigation and any staff that was in CDC-defined close contact with the infected individual will be quarantined for 14 days,” the zoo wrote in a recent Facebook post.

According to the post, the staff member did not have contact with zoo visitors after first experiencing symptoms and was not working in visitor service during their last shift.

The Zoo says they appreciate the community support while they remain closed for cleaning.

They did not specify in their Facebook post when they plan to re-open to the public.