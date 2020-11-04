Nearly 6,000 New COVID Cases Reported in Wisconsin

The Department of Health is reporting 5,935 new cases with 54 new deaths for a total of more than 2,100 deaths so far.

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin has hit another one-day record high for COVID-19 cases and Governor Tony Evers is pleading with people to help stop the spread.

The Department of Health is reporting 5,935 new cases with 54 new deaths for a total of more than 2,100 deaths so far.

The message from Evers continues to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and keep your social circle to no more than five people.

“We can turn the corner, we can flatten the curve but we have to do it now and we have to do it together. Wear a mask, stay home, as much as you’re able to avoid gatherings of folks outside of your household,” says Gov. Evers.

Also at the press conference, Gov. Evers assured voters every vote will be counted and the election doesn’t end just because a candidate says they’ve won.