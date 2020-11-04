Saliva Testing at the DECC now Open to Wisconsin Residents

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County officials announced on Wednesday afternoon that the COVID-19 saliva testing site at the DECC is now available to Wisconsin residents.

The free COVID-19 saliva testing site first opened to Minnesota residents in September.

The site is open Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

People are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance but walk-ins are available.

Results will typically be provided by email within 24 to 48 hours after arriving at the lab for processing.

To schedule an appointment you can visit https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php.