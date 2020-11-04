South Ridge Stays Undefeated Behind Five TDs from Bushbaum

South Ridge will wrap up their season next week at North Central with their eyes on a perfect 6-0 regular season record.

CULVER, Minn. – Senior running back Connor Bushbaum racked up 270 yards rushing to go along with five touchdowns as the South Ridge football team defeated Silver Bay 46-12 Wednesday night.

Tyler Johnson chipped in with 115 yards on the ground in the winning effort. Sully Tikkanen scored both touchdowns for the Mariners.

