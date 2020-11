Stauber Wins Reelection Bid in Eighth District

DULUTH, Minn.-Congressman Pete Stauber (R) has won his reelection bid over Democrat nominee Quinn Nystrom.

Stauber’s win is historic as no Republican has won back-to-back races in the Eighth District since the 1940s.

Stauber defeated Nystrom 54 percent to 40 percent. Currently he’s winning by more than 40,000 votes.