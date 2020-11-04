Superior Schools Moving to Virtual Learning Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Wednesday the Superior School District announced they have made the decision to move students to virtual learning due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Douglas County.

“As shared previously, virtual learning for all students would occur when there are more than 50 positive COVID-19 cases per 10,000 within a 2 week period in Douglas County. The rate is currently 52.4,” said Superintendent Amy Starzecki.

Starzecki says they are also seeing an increase in students and staff who are absent due to sickness or quarantine.

Virtual learning will begin for students on Monday, November 9.

In-person classes scheduled for November 5 and 6 will still be held in-person. Students will need to bring home any items they keep at schools that they may need for the next two weeks for virtual learning.

According to the Superior School District, virtual learning will take place as follows:

Early Childhood:

3K will be closed from November 9th – November 27th due to high transmission rates at Cooper. We will plan to re-open 3K on November 30th. At that time, if the District has not returned to in-person learning, families may choose whether to continue sending their child, or they can suspend their enrollment fees.

4K classes at District buildings will follow the District virtual plan. You will be hearing more from your child’s teacher.

4K classes at other community sites will follow the plan developed by that site. You will be hearing more from the community site about details.

Elementary:

You will be hearing from your child’s teacher with more details about virtual learning in the next few days. Your child will follow their typical Wednesday schedule on Monday, November 9th for asynchronous or “on your own” learning time. Live instruction will start on Tuesday, November 10th. Please watch for that communication and contact your child’s teacher or our main office with any questions.

Secondary:

Your student will continue to follow their typical daily schedule. Students will connect with teachers for “live” (synchronous) instruction on their regularly scheduled in-person days and class times. Asynchronous days will look and feel the same.

Food Service:

Food service will continue during virtual learning via pick-up and rural bus route delivery. More details on how food service will be provided will be shared on the District Facebook page and website.

Technology

Please check out the Technology Resources and Support page on our District website. You can find answers to many of the most common questions, including: Links to the most commonly used sites & apps for virtual learning; Basic troubleshooting guides for email, Google Meet, student devices, and more; and Information on discounted internet offers If you need further assistance with technology or the internet, please contact our IT department at techhelp@superior.k12.wi.us or 715-394-8715.



Starzecki continued that the earliest students will be able to return to in-person classes will be November 30.

“We will continue to regularly update families on current case rates and return to in-person learning as we move forward. We will post daily updates on our website as part of the continued monitoring of county transmission rates. Should we need to extend our time in virtual learning due to ongoing high case rates, families will be notified by Wednesday, November 25th,” said Starzecki.