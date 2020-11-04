Superior Votes “No” on Part-Time Mayor, City Administrator

SUPERIOR, Wis.– 71-percent of voters in Superior voted against the idea of making the mayor’s position part-time while adding a city administrator.

Mayor Jim Paine tells us he’s pleased but not surprised with the results. He says residents deserve to elect their top leader and hold that person accountable, which he says would not necessarily be the case for an administrator hired by the city.

“This is a democratic institution. It is elected by the entire city of superior. It’s the only elected office that’s elected by all of the people and it’s accountable to the people in multiple ways,” said Paine.

The question on Tuesday’s ballot was only to get the public’s input after a recent study of city operations suggested the leadership change.