Trump Team Says It’s Suing to Stop Pennsylvania Vote Count

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s campaign said it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming a lack of “transparency.”

Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign is “suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers.”

Clark also said the campaign would seek to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement Wednesday, pledging that all votes are “going to be counted accurately and they’re going to be counted fully. … Every Pennsylvanian can have confidence in the outcome of this election.”