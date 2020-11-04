UMD Men’s Basketball Team Hosting Two New Camps

Space will be limited to the first 60 registrations for each camp.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team have announced two new camp opportunities.

The first will be a Black Friday Camp on November 27th. It will be open to boys and girls from 4th to 8th grade. The other will be a Competition Camp, which will take place every Saturday from November 28th to December 19th. That camp will be open to boys from 5th and 8th grade.

Space will be limited to the first 60 registrations for each camp. For more information, click here.