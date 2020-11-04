Visit Duluth Gets 100k To Help Promote Winter Tourism

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Economic Development Authority is extending a lifeline to Visit Duluth to help the organization promote winter tourism in the area.

Last week DEDA awarded Visit Duluth $100,000 after the group requested help.

Visit Duluth is like many organizations hit hard by the pandemic and could not afford to promote tourism on their limited budget.

The funding is giving the organization the needed resources to create a winter marketing campaign that will highlight attractions like Bentleyville Tour of Lights and other outdoor recreational activities.

“This really does support the entire tourism industry. It is an investment that will have an immediate return and a tremendous impact on these small businesses that otherwise do not have the resources to market for themselves,” said Visit Duluth’s CEO Anna Tanski.

DEDA officials say the decision was a no brainer as they recognized the direct benefit this funding could have on the hospitality industry.

“It passed unanimously with the DEDA board. It’s not one we normally do, but one that in these unprecedented times it was an easy sale,” said Director of Economic Development for Duluth Chris Fleege.

Visit Duluth expects to debut the marketing campaign by next week.