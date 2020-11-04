Warmer Weather Helping Setup For Bentleyville Drive-Thru Experience

DULUTH, Minn.– While the weather might feel more like spring this week, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Duluth.

Bentleyville volunteers were out again Wednesday evening at Bayfront park putting some of the finishing touches on this year’s first-ever drive-thru setup because of COVID-19 concerns.

Crews put up the easels that hold the big Christmas light displays, turning Bayfront into a winter wonderland.

Some longtime volunteers say these have actually been the best weather conditions they’ve ever worked in.

“We’ve set up on plenty of days and nights where the wind is blowing and the snow is coming down or rain or sleet. So a 70 degree night like tonight, we’re pretty grateful,” said volunteer Tony Bronson, who’s working his 11th season.

Bentleyville is preparing to open up for the 2020 season on November 21st.