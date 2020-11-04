What’s Next? UMD Political Science Professor Details Days Ahead in Election 2020

Dr. Cynthia Rugeley is the Associate Professor and Department Head of Political Science at UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – Many Americans woke up Wednesday morning wondering what comes next in the race for the White House.

Ballots are still being counted in a handful of key states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina among others.

She joined FOX 21’s Brett Scott Wednesday morning to discuss what comes next for the Trump/Biden campaigns, and what would happen if the election ended up in the hands of the Supreme Court.

“I would say right now that I would rather be in Joe Biden’s position than Donald Trumps with the remaining votes,” said Rugeley.

Rugeley believes Biden will end up with a win in Wisconsin.

“Michigan is down to its absentee votes, and those are swinging heavily toward Biden,” said Rugeley.

She’s closely watching ballots come in for Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania — three key battleground states in Election 2020.

On election night, President Trump hinted at the possibility of getting the largely conservative Supreme Court involved in the election results.

Rugeley says “First of all, courts aren’t going to order people to stop counting votes, there’s nothing in the constitution that would allow that,” said Rugeley. “If it goes to the Supreme Court and they’re asked to look at ballots and make a determination, it’s pretty rough for the court, particularly it involves putting them into a position where they have to overturn vote outcomes.”

Rugeley says if this were the case, the question of democratic legitimacy comes up. She believes the race could very well end up in the Supreme Court.

Rugeley expects the nation to know by Thursday who will be the next President of the United States, but says there will be additional ballots that will need to be counted after that.