Winter Sports Delay Expected for Superior Athletics

Boys and girls hockey, as well as girls basketball, were scheduled to start practicing on November 16th, while boys basketball would have started on November 23rd.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior athletic director Ella Olson says that due to the district’s decision to move to all distance learning winter sports will have a later start date.

Superior will resume in-person learning on November 30th.