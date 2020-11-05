Auditor’s Service Center at Miller Hill Mall Temporarily Closed Nov. 11-15

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County residents looking to renew driver’s license or deal with motor vehicle services will not be able to do so at the Auditor’s Service Center at the Miller Hill Mall from November 11-15.

The closure is in preparation for the statewide launch of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services’ new MNDRIVE system.

The new system replaces the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS) for motor vehicle transactions.

The secure drop box on the outside of the building will still be available.

Residents can leave their necessary paperwork and payment by check (made payable to St. Louis County Auditor) in the secure dropbox, and staff will process the transaction and send items by mail when the Service Center re-opens on November 16.

According to county officials, when the Service Center re-opens, it will use the new MNDRIVE system to process titles, registrations, and temporary permits.

To learn more about the Auditor’s Service Center – transactions available, as well as normal operating hours, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/auditor.