Craving for Pizza and Cheeseburgers? Papa Murphy’s Has the Answer

Cooking Connection: New Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza at Papa Murphy's

DULUTH, Minn. – Have you ever had a craving for pizza, and a cheeseburger at the same time?

If so, Papa Murphy’s has the perfect answer!

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Meteorologist Ken Slama chats with the staff at the Grand Avenue Papa Murphy’s location about their upcoming promotions, and new creations on the menu.

The Papa Murphy’s is located at 4602 Grand Avenue Suite 400 in Duluth.