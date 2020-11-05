Duluth Denfeld Football Team Pulls Out of Game Vs. Proctor; Rails to Host Duluth East

After the Hunters cancelled their game against Proctor, the Rails will now host Duluth East on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – With COVID-19 cases sky-rocketing in the Northland recently, many have been waiting to see how it would impact high school sports. Districts have been strongly against shutting everything down, but that doesn’t mean that teams might have to make those decisions on their own as we found out on Thursday.

The North Branch football team has cancelled the final two games of their season, which were supposed to be against Duluth East this week and Duluth Denfeld next week. As for the Hunters, they found out that one of their players came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. That player’s test result Did not come back in time and therefore, their game Friday night against Proctor has been cancelled. According to Denfeld head coach Erik Lofald, the hope is that the test result comes back Friday so the team can begin looking for someone to play next week.

As for the Greyhounds, they will now face Proctor for the second straight week. That game will take place Friday night at Egerdahl Field. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Duluth East defeated the Rails last week at Ordean Stadium.