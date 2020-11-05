Duluth Police ‘Experiencing Impacts of COVID-19,’ But City Won’t Say Total Cases

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth would not confirm how many officers or staff members with the Duluth Police Department were off the beat Thursday with COVID-19 after a press release was sent out that said the department is “experiencing impacts of COVID-19.”

“We respect our employees right to privacy and all disclosures are voluntary. Therefore, we will not disclose the number of positive cases,” said Ingrid Hornibrook, police information officer.

Hornibrook did say the number of positive cases within the department has not impacted daily police staffing levels, but if they ever do that information will be made public.

“We’ve set up convenient rapid testing for our employees. Office staff who can work remotely have been directed to work from home. Our safety plan is tailored to follow best practices and the recommendations of the CDC and MN Department of Health and we feel throughout this pandemic, we have been leaders in doing job redesign to keep our employees safe and best serve our community,” Hornibrook said.

The Duluth Police Union had no comment on how many officers have tested positive for the virus.