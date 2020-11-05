Fitness Businesses Hope to See More Patrons Return in Pandemic as Weather Cools Down

DULUTH, Minn. – With winter almost here, exercising outside becomes a bit more challenging, especially if you don’t like cold weather. Area gyms are hoping to attract people for indoor workouts despite the ongoing pandemic.

They still only allow 25% capacity, but area gym operators are hopeful lower temperatures will mean more customers.

The kickboxing gym 9Round in Duluth is definitely getting busier as the colder months get closer.

With COVID still spreading, the gym continues spacing out its clients six to eight feet apart to keep everyone safe.

“A lot of people have been coming in knowing that it’s going to get cold and we already felt that in October and so we had a huge push in October of people coming in, not wanting to run outside anymore, cause we know that the negative temps are coming,” said Maddy Johnson, the general manager at 9Round.

After being closed at the start of the pandemic, most gyms like 9Round have now reopened and customer numbers here have gone up recently as people look for ways to normalize their routines and schedules.

“It was a huge sigh of relief when it was announced that we could reopen after being closed for so long and having to do the online things,” said Geoff Rich, the owner of 9Round. “I think people like to do especially this type of fitness in person because they don’t have one hundred pound bags at home. They don’t have speed bag. I think we’re handling it well. I’m definitely very pleased to have the opportunity to be open even at the 25%.”

Minnesota gyms and fitness centers are not required to have clients wear a face mask during exercise, but procedures to keep surroundings clean and sanitized remain strict to help make indoor workouts more appealing as the pandemic continues.