Increase in COVID-19 Hospitilizations Prompts St. Luke’s to Reschedule Some Overnight Stay Surgeries

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s hospital says they have started rescheduling some elective surgeries that require overnight stays to help free-up hospital beds and staff at the facility.

The move comes as the hospital says they are seeing a “significant increase in patients needing hospitalization” due to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 community infection rates continue to rise throughout the region and are at an all-time high. It is critical during this time that we have the staff and space to care for these people as well as the ongoing emergent medical needs of people in our region,” St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nick Van Deelan said in a statement.

St. Luke’s is continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust schedules as needed to provide care for those who need it.

The hospital says they are only delaying some surgeries that can be safely delayed at this time.