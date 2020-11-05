Meals Reimagined: DECC Thanksgiving Looks Different Because of Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – While this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC will look a little bit different this year, people will still be getting their share of turkey, stuffing, potatoes and the works.

The plan is to provide meal kits the week before Thanksgiving for families that can feed a family of six.

The week of Thanksgiving, there will be deliveries made to those who are homebound and also deliver food to those who are in a shelter or are homeless.

Organizers say their goal is to serve 7,000 meals in totality and they say it’s just trying to get food to those who need it most.

“It’s been great,” said Monica Hendrickson, the event organizer of Thanksgiving Day Buffet. “It’s a little unnerving because we’re navigating all the nuances of a pandemic but it feels really good to be able to do something that is actually going to help someone.”

For more information on how to reserve a meal or to get on the volunteer waiting list, click here.