Moose Lake-Willow River Football Team Cancels Remainder of Season

The defending section champs finish the regular season with a 3-1 record.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – The Moose Lake-Willow River football team is cancelling the final two games of their season.

The timing of the announcement is also not ideal for the Rebels as they are also assuming that their season is over due to the quick turnaround for the section playoffs. The defending section 7AA champs finish the regular season with a 3-1 record.